Webster, Pyle lead W. Illinois past Holy Family 91-64

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Kobe Webster scored 21 points as Western Illinois easily defeated NAIA member Holy Family College 91-64 on Thursday night. Ben Pyle added 20 points for the Leathernecks.

Zion Young had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for Western Illinois (3-7). Jaeden King added 9 points.

Thomas Bullock had 11 points for the Lakers. DeLoran Oliver added 10 points. Bryanth Farr had 14 rebounds to go with eight points.

Western Illinois faces South Dakota at home next Sunday to open Summit League play.

