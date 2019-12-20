Washington, Utah Valley visit Long Beach St.

Utah Valley (5-8) vs. Long Beach State (3-9) The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Valley (5-8) vs. Long Beach State (3-9)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as TJ Washington and Utah Valley will take on Chance Hunter and Long Beach State. The senior Washington is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games. Hunter, a sophomore, has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.2 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Utah Valley has relied heavily on its seniors. Washington, Isaiah White, Brandon Averette, Casdon Jardine and Trey Woodbury have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 64 percent of all Wolverines points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TJ: Washington has connected on 30 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wolverines are 0-7 when they allow at least 72 points and 5-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Beach are 0-8 when allowing 69 or more points and 3-1 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Beach have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Long Beach State has 31 assists on 69 field goals (44.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Utah Valley has assists on 33 of 74 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State is rated first in the Big West with an average of 72 possessions per game.

