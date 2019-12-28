Washington St. puts streak on line vs UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-10) vs. Washington State (8-4) Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-10) vs. Washington State (8-4)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Washington State is coming off an 87-59 win at home against Incarnate Word in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The prolific CJ Elleby has averaged 19.9 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Cougars. Isaac Bonton has paired with Elleby and is maintaining an average of 11.7 points per game. The Golden Lions have been led by Dequan Morris, who is averaging 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and two steals.EFFICIENT ELLEBY: Elleby has connected on 29.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.7 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Markedric Bell has attempted 17 3-pointers and has connected on 17.6 percent of them.

TWO STREAKS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has dropped its last 10 road games, scoring 47.5 points and allowing 73.7 points during those contests. Washington State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 62.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Washington State offense has turned the ball over on just 15.7 percent of its possessions, the 12th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 29.9 percent of all Arkansas-Pine Bluff possessions have resulted in a turnover.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

