Washington St. plays Idaho

Washington State (3-4) vs. Idaho (3-5) Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State (3-4) vs. Idaho (3-5)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State and Idaho look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off a loss in their last game. Idaho lost 74-55 on the road to Seattle on Saturday, while Washington State came up short in a 79-69 game to Colorado State on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Idaho’s Quinton Forrest has averaged 7.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while Scott Blakney has put up 9.9 points and six rebounds. For the Cougars, CJ Elleby has averaged 21.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while Isaac Bonton has put up 14.4 points and 4.4 rebounds.EFFICIENT ELLEBY: Elleby has connected on 32.1 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 39 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Vandals have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Idaho has 39 assists on 78 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three outings while Washington State has assists on 30 of 77 field goals (39 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Washington State offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.2 percent of its possessions, which is the lowest rate in the nation. The Idaho defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 309th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.