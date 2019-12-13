Washington St. hosts UC Riverside

UC Riverside (7-3) vs. Washington State (5-4) Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UC Riverside (7-3) vs. Washington State (5-4)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside and Washington State both look to put winning streaks together . UC Riverside easily beat Cal Lutheran by 34 at home on Dec. 12. Washington State is coming off a 63-54 win in Spokane over New Mexico State last week.

TEAM LEADERS: Washington State’s CJ Elleby has averaged 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while Isaac Bonton has put up 11.6 points. For the Highlanders, Callum McRae has averaged 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds while George Willborn III has put up 8.1 points and 6.4 rebounds.EFFECTIVE ELLEBY: Elleby has connected on 28.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 38 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Cougars are 5-0 when holding opponents to 43.4 percent or worse from the field, and 0-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Highlanders are 6-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 1-3 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

FLOOR SPACING: UC Riverside’s Willborn has attempted 19 3-pointers and connected on 31.6 percent of them, and is 3 for 6 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Washington State offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.2 percent of its possessions, which is the best rate in the country. The UC Riverside defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 331st among Division I teams).

