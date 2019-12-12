Wake Forest looks to knock off No. 23 Xavier

No. 23 Xavier (9-1) vs. Wake Forest (5-5) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Xavier looks to give Wake Forest its ninth straight loss to ranked opponents. Wake Forest’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 17 North Carolina State Wolfpack 71-67 on Jan. 15. Xavier has moved up to No. 23 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Green Bay and Cincinnati last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier’s Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Musketeers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARSHALL: Marshall has connected on 25.9 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Musketeers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Deacs. Wake Forest has an assist on 33 of 63 field goals (52.4 percent) over its past three outings while Xavier has assists on 52 of 93 field goals (55.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest gets to the line more often than any other ACC team. The Demon Deacons have averaged 23.9 foul shots per game this season.

