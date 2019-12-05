Wake Forest looks to end streak vs NC State

North Carolina State (6-2, 0-1) vs. Wake Forest (5-4, 0-1) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

North Carolina State (6-2, 0-1) vs. Wake Forest (5-4, 0-1)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State looks to extend Wake Forest’s conference losing streak to six games. Wake Forest’s last ACC win came against the Miami Hurricanes 76-75 on Feb. 26. North Carolina State won 69-54 at home against Wisconsin in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has benefited heavily from its seniors. C.J. Bryce, Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems and Braxton Beverly have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 75 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Childress has connected on 26.1 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 81 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: North Carolina State is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.4 percent or less. The Wolfpack are 1-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Deacs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Wolfpack. Wake Forest has an assist on 42 of 66 field goals (63.6 percent) across its previous three outings while North Carolina State has assists on 32 of 80 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-lowest rate in the nation. The Wake Forest defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 330th among Division I teams).

