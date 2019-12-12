Wagner goes up against Hartford

Wagner (2-5) vs. Hartford (4-7) Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner and Hartford…

Wagner (2-5) vs. Hartford (4-7)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner and Hartford look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of big losses this past weekend. Hartford lost 79-62 at home to Sacred Heart on Sunday, while Wagner fell 86-63 at St. John’s on Nov. 11.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Seahawks are led by Curtis Cobb III and Alex Morales. Cobb is averaging 18 points while Morales is putting up 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists per game. The Hawks have been led by Hunter Marks and Moses Flowers, who are averaging 11.5 and 12.1 points, respectively.CLUTCH CURTIS: Cobb has connected on 44.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 94.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Hartford has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 66 points while giving up 75.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Seahawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Hawks. Hartford has an assist on 36 of 66 field goals (54.5 percent) across its past three contests while Wagner has assists on 41 of 63 field goals (65.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Seahawks have averaged 25.7 free throws per game and 32.3 per game over their last three games.

