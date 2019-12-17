W. Michigan faces Aquinas College

Aquinas College vs. Western Michigan (6-5) University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Aquinas College vs. Western Michigan (6-5)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Michigan Broncos will be taking on the Saints of NAIA school Aquinas College. Western Michigan is coming off a 59-58 win at Manhattan in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Brandon Johnson has averaged 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Broncos, while Michael Flowers has accounted for 17.6 points per game.BRANDON BEYOND THE ARC: Through 11 games, Western Michigan’s Brandon Johnson has connected on 20.7 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 63.2 percent of his free throws this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Western Michigan put up 99 points and prevailed by 47 over Aquinas College when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan went 5-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Broncos put up 71.9 points per matchup in those 12 contests.

