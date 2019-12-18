W. Illinois battles Holy Family College

Holy Family College vs. Western Illinois (2-7) Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Western Illinois…

Holy Family College vs. Western Illinois (2-7)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Illinois Leathernecks are set to battle the Lakers of NAIA school Holy Family College. Western Illinois lost 85-47 loss at home against Eastern Illinois in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Kobe Webster has averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 rebounds this year for Western Illinois. Ben Pyle has complemented Webster with 13.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.WONDERFUL WEBSTER: Through nine games, the Leathernecks’ Kobe Webster has connected on 37.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois went 3-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Leathernecks scored 71 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

