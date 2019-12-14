VCU plays Missouri St.

Missouri State (6-5) vs. VCU (7-2) Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State and…

Missouri State (6-5) vs. VCU (7-2)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State and VCU both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a big home victory in their last game. VCU earned a 69-57 win over Old Dominion last week, while Missouri State won easily 75-53 over Arkansas State on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: VCU has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Marcus Evans, De’Riante Jenkins, Issac Vann and Mike’L Simms have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.CLUTCH COOK: Keandre Cook has connected on 42.1 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.5 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Rams are 6-0 when they record 10 or more steals and 1-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bears are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or worse, and 1-5 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: VCU has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 76.1 points while giving up 61.1.

DID YOU KNOW: The VCU defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.7 percent of all possessions, which is the seventh-highest rate in the country. The Missouri State offense has turned the ball over on 22.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 309th among Division I teams).

