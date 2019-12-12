UTRGV goes up against Creighton

Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-5) vs. Creighton (7-2) CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-5) vs. Creighton (7-2)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Rio Grande Valley and Creighton both look to put winning streaks together . Texas Rio Grande Valley won easily 92-50 over Mid-America Christian on Friday. Creighton is coming off a 95-76 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Marcus Zegarowski has averaged 19.2 points and 4.4 assists to lead the way for the Bluejays. Complementing Zegarowski is Ty-Shon Alexander, who is putting up 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Vaqueros have been led by Javon Levi, who is averaging 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Zegarowski has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Creighton field goals over the last three games. Zegarowski has accounted for 31 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Rio Grande Valley is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 70.

WINNING WHEN: Creighton is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least two opposing shots. The Bluejays are 1-2 this season when they block fewer than two shots.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas Rio Grande Valley has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.3 percent of all possessions this year, the ninth-highest rate among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Vaqueros have forced opponents into turnovers on 29.3 percent of all possessions.

