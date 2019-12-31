Utah State looks to extend streak vs UNLV

Utah State (13-2, 2-0) vs. UNLV (6-8, 1-0) Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah State (13-2, 2-0) vs. UNLV (6-8, 1-0)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its 13th straight conference win against UNLV. Utah State’s last MWC loss came against the San Diego State Aztecs 68-63 on Feb. 9, 2019. UNLV is coming off a 64-49 win over Eastern Michigan in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Justin Bean is averaging 14 points and 11.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Aggies. Alphonso Anderson is also a primary contributor, putting up 11.9 points and five rebounds per game. The Runnin’ Rebels have been led by Amauri Hardy, who is averaging 15.2 points.ACCURATE AMAURI: Hardy has connected on 35.8 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. UNLV has 42 assists on 74 field goals (56.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Utah State has assists on 70 of 96 field goals (72.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Utah State offense has scored 81.8 points per game, the 18th-highest figure in Division I. UNLV has only averaged 68.2 points per game, which ranks 208th nationally.

