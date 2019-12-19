USC Upstate takes on Bob Jones University

Bob Jones University vs. South Carolina Upstate (3-8) G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bob Jones University vs. South Carolina Upstate (3-8)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will be taking on the Bruins of Bob Jones University. South Carolina Upstate is coming off a 73-70 win over South Carolina State in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: South Carolina Upstate’s Everette Hammond, Bryson Mozone and Tommy Bruner have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.EXCELLENT ELLENWOOD: Nate Ellenwood has connected on 54.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina Upstate went 2-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Spartans put up 66.7 points per matchup across those 11 games.

