UNO, SHSU meet in conference play

New Orleans (4-6, 0-1) vs. Sam Houston State (7-4, 1-0) Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Orleans (4-6, 0-1) vs. Sam Houston State (7-4, 1-0)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Sam Houston State in a Southland matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Wednesday. Sam Houston State won over Northwestern State 92-79, while New Orleans fell 77-71 to Abilene Christian.

SENIOR STUDS: Sam Houston State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kai Mitchell, Zach Nutall, Chad Bowie and RJ Smith have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Bearkats points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Bryson Robinson has connected on 35 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Sam Houston State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Bearkats are 2-4 when opponents score more than 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State offense has scored 81.7 points per game this season, ranking the Bearkats 21st nationally. The New Orleans defense has allowed 72.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 202nd).

