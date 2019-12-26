UNCG faces William Peace

William Peace vs. UNC Greensboro (10-3) Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro…

William Peace vs. UNC Greensboro (10-3)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans will be taking on the Pacers of William Peace. UNC Greensboro is coming off a 67-50 win over Northern Kentucky in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Isaiah Miller has made or assisted on 47 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 41 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro went 10-3 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Spartans offense put up 74.5 points per matchup in those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.