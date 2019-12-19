UNC hopes to end skid vs UCLA

UCLA (7-4) vs. North Carolina (6-5) T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina looks to…

UCLA (7-4) vs. North Carolina (6-5)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against UCLA. UCLA fell 75-61 at Notre Dame on Saturday. North Carolina lost 94-81 to Gonzaga on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Juniors Jalen Hill and Cody Riley have led the Bruins. Hill is averaging 10.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while Riley is putting up 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Tar Heels have been led by Cole Anthony and Garrison Brooks, who are scoring 15.6 and 12.5 per game, respectively.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Anthony has connected on 35.5 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UCLA is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Bruins are 0-4 when opponents score more than 65.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bruins have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Heels. North Carolina has 36 assists on 71 field goals (50.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while UCLA has assists on 44 of 84 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is rated second among ACC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 14.6 offensive boards per game, but that number has dropped to 12 over their four-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.