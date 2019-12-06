Umude, Peterson carry South Dakota over Mount Marty 94-79

The Associated Press

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Stanley Umude had 19 points and 14 rebounds as South Dakota beat Mount Marty 94-79 on Friday night. Tyler Peterson added 17 points, Cody Kelley scored 16 and Brandon Armstrong had 15 for the Coyotes. Peterson also had six rebounds for the Coyotes.

The 94 points were a season best for South Dakota (7-3).

Chris King had 23 points for the Lancers. Jordan Johnson added 16 points. Colby Johnson had 12 points and eight rebounds.

South Dakota plays Alabama State at home on Monday.

