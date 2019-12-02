UMBC takes on American

Maryland-Baltimore County (5-3) vs. American (2-4) Bender Arena, Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Maryland-Baltimore County in…

Maryland-Baltimore County (5-3) vs. American (2-4)

Bender Arena, Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Maryland-Baltimore County in a non-conference matchup. Maryland-Baltimore County blew out Drexel by 25 at home in its last outing. American lost 68-64 on the road against Albany in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: American’s Sa’eed Nelson has averaged 19 points and 2.6 steals while Stacy Beckton Jr. has put up 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Retrievers, K.J. Jackson has averaged 12.8 points while Brandon Horvath has put up nine points and 6.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 58.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Retrievers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. American has 43 assists on 88 field goals (48.9 percent) across its past three outings while Maryland-Baltimore County has assists on 39 of 78 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: American is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.8 points per game.

