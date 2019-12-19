UMass Lowell squares off against BU

Boston University (4-7) vs. UMass Lowell (6-6) Tsongas Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University and…

Boston University (4-7) vs. UMass Lowell (6-6)

Tsongas Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University and UMass Lowell both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned victories in their last game. UMass Lowell earned a 72-66 win at NJIT on Dec. 11, while Boston University won 78-76 at home against Dartmouth on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: UMass Lowell’s Christian Lutete has averaged 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while Obadiah Noel has put up 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Terriers, Max Mahoney has averaged 14.5 points and 7.4 rebounds while Walter Whyte has put up 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Lutete has connected on 37.1 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Boston University has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 72.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 75.5 points per game. The River Hawks have averaged 80 points per game over their last five games.

