UIC meets San Diego in Boca Raton

Illinois-Chicago (2-6) vs. San Diego (3-6) , FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago is…

Illinois-Chicago (2-6) vs. San Diego (3-6)

, FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago is ready to face San Diego in a postseason game at FAU Arena in Boca Raton. San Diego lost 70-61 to Saint Bonaventure in its most recent game, while Illinois-Chicago came up short in a 71-70 game against Florida Atlantic in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Seniors Tarkus Ferguson and Godwin Boahen have led the Flames. Ferguson has averaged 12.7 points, four rebounds and 2.2 steals while Boahen has recorded 12.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The Toreros have been led by Braun Hartfield and Joey Calcaterra, who are scoring 12.1 and 14.4 per game, respectively.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ferguson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last three games. Ferguson has 17 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Toreros are 0-5 when they allow at least 70 points and 3-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 70 points. The Flames are 0-6 when they score 70 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Flames have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Toreros. San Diego has an assist on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three games while Illinois-Chicago has assists on 45 of 66 field goals (68.2 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: San Diego’s offense has turned the ball over 15.2 times per game this season, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.