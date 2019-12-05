UCSB puts streak on line vs UTA

UC Santa Barbara (5-3) vs. Texas-Arlington (4-5) College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa…

UC Santa Barbara (5-3) vs. Texas-Arlington (4-5)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it faces Texas-Arlington. UC Santa Barbara is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Texas-Arlington lost 77-66 loss at home to North Texas on Monday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Amadou Sow is averaging 15 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Gauchos. JaQuori McLaughlin is also a primary facilitator, putting up 12.6 points and 4.3 assists per game. The Mavericks have been led by David Azore, who is averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: McLaughlin has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last three games. McLaughlin has accounted for 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UC Santa Barbara is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Gauchos are 0-3 when opponents score more than 70.

SIMILAR DISTRIBUTIONS: Coincidentally, both of these teams have recorded assists on exactly 45.9 percent of all field goals over their last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Sun Belt teams.

