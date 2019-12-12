UCSB puts streak on line vs Southern Utah

UC Santa Barbara (6-3) vs. Southern Utah (5-4) Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC…

UC Santa Barbara (6-3) vs. Southern Utah (5-4)

Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it faces Southern Utah. UC Santa Barbara is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Southern Utah is coming off a 73-72 home win against Utah Valley in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern Utah has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cameron Oluyitan, John Knight III, Dwayne Morgan and Jakolby Long have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all Thunderbirds scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 30 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: JaQuori McLaughlin has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Thunderbirds are 5-0 when they score at least 73 points and 0-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Gauchos are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.3 percent or worse, and 1-3 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: Southern Utah has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 103 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Southern Utah offense has averaged 75.5 possessions per game this season, ranking the Thunderbirds 28th nationally. UC Santa Barbara has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 65.1 possessions per game (ranked 327th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.