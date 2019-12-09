UConn takes on Indiana

UConn (6-2) vs. Indiana (8-1) Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays host to…

UConn (6-2) vs. Indiana (8-1)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays host to UConn in a non-conference matchup. UConn got past Iona by 18 on Wednesday. Indiana lost 84-64 at Wisconsin on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 14.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Justin Smith has put up 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Huskies, Christian Vital has averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals while Josh Carlton has put up 12.4 points and 7.9 rebounds.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Vital has connected on 34.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 93.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: UConn is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Huskies are 0-2 when opponents score more than 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hoosiers. Indiana has an assist on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) across its past three contests while UConn has assists on 46 of 84 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Hoosiers have averaged 29.7 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.