UAPB takes on UTEP

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-6) vs. UTEP (5-1)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff and UTEP look to bounce back from losses. Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell 72-39 at Tulsa on Wednesday. UTEP lost 59-56 to New Mexico State on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Markedric Bell, Marquell Carter and Zavian Jackson have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season, including 46 percent of all Golden Lions scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MARKEDRIC: Bell has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has dropped its last six road games, scoring 47.7 points and allowing 74.5 points during those contests. UTEP has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 77.2 points while giving up 62.2.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Miners. UTEP has 41 assists on 76 field goals (53.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 38 of 57 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP gets to the line more often than any other CUSA team. The Miners have averaged 21 foul shots per game this season.

