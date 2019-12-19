Tolbert, Southeast Mo. visit S. Illinois

Southeast Missouri (3-8) vs. Southern Illinois (5-7) SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will…

Southeast Missouri (3-8) vs. Southern Illinois (5-7)

SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Sage Tolbert and Southeast Missouri will go up against Marcus Domask and Southern Illinois. The sophomore Tolbert is averaging eight points over the last five games. Domask, a freshman, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois’ Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Salukis points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Domask has connected on 40.7 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Redhawks are 0-5 when they score 65 points or fewer and 3-3 when they exceed 65 points. The Salukis are 0-6 when allowing 61 or more points and 5-1 when holding opponents below 61.

TWO STREAKS: Southeast Missouri has dropped its last six road games, scoring 62.5 points and allowing 77.7 points during those contests. Southern Illinois has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71.7 points while giving up 53.3.

STOUT REDHAWKS: Southern Illinois has held opposing teams to 62.1 points per game, the lowest figure among all MVC teams.

