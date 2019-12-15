Texas Tech goes up against Southern Miss

Southern Miss (3-8) vs. Texas Tech (6-3) United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech…

Southern Miss (3-8) vs. Texas Tech (6-3)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays host to Southern Miss in a non-conference matchup. Texas Tech won over Louisville 70-57 on Tuesday, while Southern Miss fell 72-69 at home to North Florida on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Leonard Harper-Baker and Gabe Watson have led the Golden Eagles. Harper-Baker has averaged 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Watson has put up 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Red Raiders have been led by Kyler Edwards and Davide Moretti, who have combined to score 24.8 points per outing.

CREATING OFFENSE: Chris Clarke has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Texas Tech field goals over the last three games. Clarke has 13 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Southern Miss is 0-6 when it allows at least 72 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

BEHIND THE ARC: Southern Miss’s Watson has attempted 38 3-pointers and connected on 31.6 percent of them, and is 5 for 17 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big 12 teams. The Red Raiders have averaged 21.6 foul shots per game this season.

