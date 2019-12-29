Texas Southern plays A&M

Texas Southern (3-9) vs. Texas A&M (5-5) Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M…

Texas Southern (3-9) vs. Texas A&M (5-5)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces Texas Southern in a non-conference matchup. Texas A&M won at home against Oregon State 64-49 on Dec. 21, while Texas Southern came up short in a 98-81 game at Arizona State on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Chris Baldwin and Justin Hopkins have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Armstrong has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all Texas Southern field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 3-2 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Texas Southern has dropped its last five road games, scoring 71.2 points and allowing 89.6 points during those contests. Texas A&M has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 61 points while giving up 53.7.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Texas Southern offense has averaged 77.6 possessions per game, the 10th-most in Division I. Texas A&M has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 65.7 possessions per game (ranked 325th, nationally).

