Texas beats No. 1 Stanford; UConn wins without Auriemma

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas became the first unranked women’s team to beat the No. 1 squad since January, getting 20 points and a career-best 19 rebounds from Charli Collier to knock off Stanford 69-64 on Sunday.

The Longhorns (7-4) beat the No. 1 team for the first time since 2004, snapping a string of 13 losses. Stanford (10-1) became the second No. 1 to lose this season, after Oregon fell to Louisville on Nov. 30. The last unranked team to beat the No. 1 team was North Carolina, which topped Notre Dame on Jan. 27.

Joyner Holmes had 13 points and eight rebounds for Texas. Holmes missed more than four minutes of the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. After returning, she stole an inbounds pass by Alyssa Jerome with less than 5 seconds left and dribbled end to end for the final basket.

Sug Sutton scored 12 points for Texas, including two free throws with 4 seconds remaining, and Celeste Taylor added 10. Jada Underwood had 10 rebounds, including seven of Texas’ 19 offensive boards.

Lexie Hull led Stanford with 17 points, including 13 in the second half. Kiana Williams had 15.

NO. 2 UCONN 97, OKLAHOMA 53

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 27 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks and No. 2 UConn — playing without coach Geno Auriemma — routed Oklahoma in the Hall of Fame Women’s Basketball Showcase.

The 65-year-old Auriemma missed the game after surgery Wednesday to relieve symptoms of diverticulitis, a condition where the colon develops small bulges that can sometimes become infected.

It’s the 10th game Auriemma has missed in his 35-year Hall of Fame career. Associate head coach Chris Dailey took over and remained unbeaten filling in for Auriemma. She coached two conference games last season when Auriemma was out sick.

Crystal Dangerfield had 19 points, and Megan Walker added 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Huskies (10-0). Taylor Robertson scored 24 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, for Oklahoma (7-5).

NO. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 73, NO. 25 SOUTH DAKOTA 60

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — LeLe Grissett had 17 points and South Carolina outlasted South Dakota for its sixth straight victory.

Freshman Zia Cooke added 13 points for the Gamecocks (12-1).

Ciara Duffy had 20 points for South Dakota (11-2).

NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 79, NO. 24 MICHIGAN 69

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points and Florida State beat Michigan in the Hall of Fame Women’s Basketball Showcase.

Kiah Gillespie had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists — getting the final one on a basket by Woolfolk just before the buzzer. Florida State (12-0) has three wins over Top 25 teams this season, also beating then-No. 6 Texas A&M and 19th-ranked Michigan State.

Amy Dilk scored a career-high 26 points for the Wolverines (9-2).

NO. 10 UCLA 68, NO. 12 INDIANA 58

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored 25 points, Japreece Dean added 24 and UCLA beat Indiana to improve to 11-0.

Onyenwere scored 19 second-half points.

Mackenzie Holmes had 13 points for the Hoosiers (10-2).

NO. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 71, SYRACUSE 69

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Tynice Martin scored 24 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 23 and West Virginia held on to beat Syracuse after blowing a 20-point first-half lead.

Madisen Smith added 10 points for the Mountaineers (9-1). They went 2-0 in the Florida Sunshine Classic, also beating No. 19 Michigan State on Saturday.

Kiara Lewis had 32 points and six assists for the Orange (6-5).

