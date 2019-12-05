Texas A&M-CC goes up against St. Mary’s (TX)

St. Mary’s (TX) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-5) American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

St. Mary’s (TX) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-5)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will be taking on the Rattlers of Division II St. Mary’s (TX). Texas A&M-Corpus Christi lost 89-67 on the road to UTSA in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Myles Smith and Elijah Schmidt have combined to account for 60 percent of all Islanders scoring this season, although that number has slipped to 39 percent over the last five games.TRIPLES FOR TALTON-THOMAS: Through eight games, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Jashawn Talton-Thomas has connected on 53.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi earned the 61-58 win over St. Mary’s (TX) when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 1-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Islanders put up 59.8 points per contest across those nine games.

