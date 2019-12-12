Taylor, FAU host High Point

High Point (2-7) vs. Florida Atlantic (5-4) FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

High Point (2-7) vs. Florida Atlantic (5-4)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as John-Michael Wright and High Point will face Cornelius Taylor and Florida Atlantic. The freshman Wright is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Taylor, a senior, is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: High Point’s Wright, Curtis Holland III and Eric Coleman Jr. have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: Wright has connected on 31.7 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: High Point is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 2-2 when scoring at least 61.

STREAK STATS: High Point has dropped its last five road games, scoring 54 points and allowing 79.6 points during those contests. Florida Atlantic has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 79.2 points while giving up 71.6.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big South team. The Panthers have averaged 22.4 free throws per game and 27 per game over their last five games.

