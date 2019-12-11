Taylor, Austin Peay visit WVU

Austin Peay (4-4) vs. West Virginia (7-1) WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards…

Austin Peay (4-4) vs. West Virginia (7-1)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Terry Taylor and Austin Peay will go up against Oscar Tshiebwe and West Virginia. The junior Taylor has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23 over his last five games. Tshiebwe, a freshman, is averaging 13 points over the last five games.

FAB FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 31.4 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 65.6 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Austin Peay has dropped its last four road games, scoring 68.3 points and allowing 82 points during those contests. West Virginia has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.5 points while giving up 67.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Governors have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mountaineers. West Virginia has 41 assists on 81 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three outings while Austin Peay has assists on 43 of 84 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout West Virginia defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.4 percent, the 14th-lowest mark in Division I. Austin Peay has allowed opponents to shoot 46 percent through eight games (ranking the Governors 301st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.