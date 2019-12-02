Talton-Thomas, Texas A&M-CC visit UTSA

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-4) vs. UTSA (1-6) UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-4) vs. UTSA (1-6)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jashawn Talton-Thomas and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will go up against Jhivvan Jackson and UTSA. The senior Talton-Thomas has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Jackson, a junior, is averaging 24.6 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jackson, Atem Bior and Byron Frohnen have collectively scored 49 percent of UTSA’s points this season. For Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Talton-Thomas, Myles Smith, Elijah Schmidt and Nolan Bertain have collectively accounted for 72 percent of all Texas A&M-Corpus Christi scoring.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last five games. Jackson has accounted for 45 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Islanders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Roadrunners. UTSA has an assist on 39 of 79 field goals (49.4 percent) over its past three outings while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has assists on 36 of 64 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all CUSA teams. The Roadrunners have turned the ball over only 13 times per game this season.

