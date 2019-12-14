Talton-Thomas, Texas A&M-CC visit A&M

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-5) vs. Texas A&M (3-5) Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-5) vs. Texas A&M (3-5)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jashawn Talton-Thomas and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will battle Savion Flagg and Texas A&M. The senior Talton-Thomas has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14 over his last five games. Flagg, a junior, is averaging 10.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has benefited heavily from its seniors. Talton-Thomas, Myles Smith, Elijah Schmidt and Nolan Bertain have collectively accounted for 72 percent all Islanders scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 55 percent over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC TALTON-THOMAS: Talton-Thomas has connected on 47.1 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Islanders. Texas A&M has 36 assists on 52 field goals (69.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has assists on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas A&M has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.7 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all SEC teams. That figure has slipped to 22.3 percent during the team’s four-game losing skid, however.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.