Stanley, Hampton visit Kent State

Hampton (4-7) vs. Kent State (9-2) Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Hampton (4-7) vs. Kent State (9-2)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior forwards will be on display as Ben Stanley and Hampton will face Danny Pippen and Kent State. Stanley has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games. Pippen is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Kent State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Pippen, Troy Simons, Philip Whittington and CJ Williamson have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Golden Flashes points over the last five games.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 31.9 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Hampton is 0-7 when it allows at least 70 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Kent State is a perfect 8-0 when the team records at least nine offensive rebounds. The Golden Flashes are 1-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kent State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the country. The Hampton defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 250th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.