St. Francis visits UMass Lowell

St. Francis (NY) (2-5) vs. UMass Lowell (4-6) Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St.…

St. Francis (NY) (2-5) vs. UMass Lowell (4-6)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) and UMass Lowell look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of losses in their last game. UMass Lowell lost 89-86 at home to Sacred Heart on Wednesday, while St. Francis (NY) came up short in a 67-59 game at St. Peter’s on Saturday.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: St. Francis (NY) has been fueled by senior leadership while UMass Lowell has relied on freshmen this year. For the Terriers, seniors Chauncey Hawkins, Deniz Celen, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring, including 63 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Christian Lutete, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell have combined to score 47 percent of UMass Lowell’s points this season.CLUTCH CHAUNCEY: Hawkins has connected on 32 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: St. Francis (NY) has lost its last five road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 76.6 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The River Hawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Terriers. UMass Lowell has an assist on 48 of 85 field goals (56.5 percent) over its previous three contests while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 44 of 89 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 74 points per game. The River Hawks have averaged 78 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.