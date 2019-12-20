Sotos, Bucknell visit Siena

Bucknell (4-7) vs. Siena (2-5) Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards…

Bucknell (4-7) vs. Siena (2-5)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Jimmy Sotos and Bucknell will face Manny Camper and Siena. Sotos is averaging 14 points over the last five games. Camper is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Camper is averaging a double-double with 13.7 points and 11.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Saints. Donald Carey has complemented Camper and is producing 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by Sotos, who is averaging 12.5 points, four rebounds and 4.2 assists.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Sotos has connected on 37 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 90.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Bucknell has lost its last four road games, scoring 66.5 points, while allowing 91.8 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. Siena has 35 assists on 78 field goals (44.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Bucknell has assists on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked second in the MAAC with an average of 72.9 possessions per game. The uptempo Saints have pushed that total to 74.8 possessions per game over their last three games.

