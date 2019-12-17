Smith, UCF host BCU

Bethune-Cookman (5-6) vs. Central Florida (8-2) CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Bethune-Cookman (5-6) vs. Central Florida (8-2)

CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Cletrell Pope and Bethune-Cookman will battle Collin Smith and Central Florida. Pope is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games. C. Smith is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. C. Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Darin Green Jr. have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.CLUTCH COLLIN: In 10 appearances this season, Central Florida’s C. Smith has shot 54.5 percent.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 72: Bethune-Cookman is 0-5 when opposing teams score 72 or more points. Central Florida is a perfect 7-0 when its offense scores at least 72 points. The Knights have averaged 77.6 points per game over their last five.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Bethune-Cookman’s Redd has attempted 42 3-pointers and connected on 21.4 percent of them, and is 3 for 11 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is ranked first among MEAC teams with an average of 72.5 points per game. The Wildcats have put up only 65 points per game over their four-game losing streak, however.

