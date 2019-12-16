Smith leads Murray St. over Kennesaw State 74-38

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — DaQuan Smith had a season-high 21 points as Murray State routed Kennesaw State 74-38 on Monday…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — DaQuan Smith had a season-high 21 points as Murray State routed Kennesaw State 74-38 on Monday night.

Anthony Smith had 14 points and seven rebounds for Murray State (6-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Demond Robinson added 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Jaiveon Eaves had six assists for the home team.

The Owls’ 38 points on 24.4 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Murray State opponent this season. Murray State was 26 of 62 from the field (42%).

Ugo Obineke had 13 points for the Owls (1-9). Tyler Hooker added 12 points. Pietro Agostini had eight rebounds.

Terrell Burden, whose 11 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Owls, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 9).

Murray State plays Evansville on the road on Saturday. Kennesaw State matches up against Belmont on the road on Wednesday.

