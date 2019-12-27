SIUE squares off against Lindenwood-Belleville

Lindenwood-Belleville vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-10) Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville…

Lindenwood-Belleville vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-10)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars will be taking on the Lynx of NAIA member Lindenwood-Belleville. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville lost 81-55 on the road against Detroit in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Zeke Moore has averaged 11.8 points for the Cougars, while Tyresse Williford has recorded 9.1 points per game.MIGHTY MOORE: Through 12 games, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Zeke Moore has connected on 34.8 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 2-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Cougars put up 71.6 points per matchup across those 10 games.

___

___

