Sims, UNCW host Charlotte

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Shepherd and Charlotte will face Jaylen Sims and UNC Wilmington. The senior Shepherd has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games. Sims, a sophomore, is averaging 13 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Charlotte’s Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all 49ers points over the last five games.SHEPHERD CAN SHOOT: Shepherd has connected on 26.3 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SUCCESS AT 66: UNC Wilmington is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 66 points and 0-5 when scoring 62 points or fewer.

TWO STREAKS: Charlotte has dropped its last three road games, scoring 69 points and allowing 74.7 points during those contests. UNC Wilmington has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 105.3 points while giving up 65.

LAST FIVE: Charlotte has scored 71.6 points and allowed 68 points over its last five games. UNC Wilmington has averaged 69.4 points while allowing 65.6 over its last five.

