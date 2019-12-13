Sibande, Miami host MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (1-8) vs. Miami (4-5) John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Mississippi Valley State (1-8) vs. Miami (4-5)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Michael Green and Mississippi Valley State will face Nike Sibande and Miami. The senior Green has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.2 over his last five games. Sibande, a junior, is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Miami has relied on senior leadership while Mississippi Valley State has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Sibande, Dalonte Brown and Bam Bowman have combined to account for 47 percent of Miami’s scoring this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Green, Caleb Hunter and Quinton Alston have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and have scored 61 percent of all Delta Devils points over their last five.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Green has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Mississippi Valley State has lost its last eight road games, scoring 61.4 points, while allowing 99.6 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Delta Devils have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the RedHawks. Miami has 27 assists on 75 field goals (36 percent) over its previous three contests while Mississippi Valley State has assists on 36 of 97 field goals (37.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 81 possessions per game.

