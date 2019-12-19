Home » NCAA Basketball » Shepherd lifts Charlotte past…

Shepherd lifts Charlotte past Md.-Eastern Shore 66-44

The Associated Press

December 19, 2019, 9:06 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd had 20 points as Charlotte romped past Maryland Eastern Shore 66-44 on Thursday night.

Jahmir Young had 10 points for Charlotte (6-4). Milos Supica added 9 points. Malik Martin had 8 points for the hosts.

The Hawks’ 28.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Charlotte opponent this season.

Maryland Eastern Shore scored 13 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Marlon Adams had 8 points for the Hawks (1-12). Ty Gibson added 7 points. Glen Anderson had 6 points.

Charlotte faces East Carolina on the road on Sunday. Maryland Eastern Shore plays Old Dominion on the road on Sunday.

