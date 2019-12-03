Sharkey carries Samford past Auburn-Montgomery 97-64

The Associated Press

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Josh Sharkey matched his career high with 27 points as Samford romped past Division II Auburn-Montgomery 97-64 on Tuesday night.

Sharkey made 11 of 13 foul shots and added nine assists, seven steals and six rebounds.

Logan Dye had 14 points for Samford (5-5), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Jalen Dupree added 12 points and eight rebounds and Robert Allen had 11 points and five steals.

Samford put up 61 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Stanley Davis had 19 points for Auburn-Montgomery. Maharrith Jackson added nine rebounds and Carlos Bell had 4 points and 10 rebounds.

Samford matches up against Houston Baptist on the road on Saturday.

