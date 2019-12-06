Shahid, NDSU host ETSU

East Tennessee State (8-1) vs. North Dakota State (5-4) Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

East Tennessee State (8-1) vs. North Dakota State (5-4)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Bo Hodges and East Tennessee State will go up against Vinnie Shahid and North Dakota State. The junior Hodges is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games. Shahid, a senior, has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Shahid, Tyson Ward and Sam Griesel have collectively accounted for 48 percent of North Dakota State’s scoring this season. For East Tennessee State, Hodges, Tray Boyd III, Jeromy Rodriguez, Lucas N’Guessan and Isaiah Tisdale have combined to account for 69 percent of all East Tennessee State scoring.BRILLIANT BO: Hodges has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 63.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bison have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. North Dakota State has 37 assists on 67 field goals (55.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while East Tennessee State has assists on 37 of 85 field goals (43.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota State has committed a turnover on just 15.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Summit League teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 9.9 times per game this season.

