SFA squares off against Paul Quinn

Paul Quinn vs. Stephen F. Austin (10-2)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will be taking on the Tigers of NAIA school Paul Quinn. Stephen F. Austin is coming off an 81-73 win over McNeese State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kevon Harris has averaged 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds this year for Stephen F. Austin. Gavin Kensmil is also a primary contributor, with 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mateo Eschelk has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Paul Quinn field goals over the last five games. Eschelk has accounted for 32 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stephen F. Austin went 3-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Lumberjacks offense put up 65.6 points per contest across those eight games.

