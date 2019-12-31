SFA puts streak on line vs SLU

Stephen F. Austin (11-2, 2-0) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (3-9, 0-1) University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stephen F. Austin (11-2, 2-0) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (3-9, 0-1)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it battles Southeastern Louisiana. Stephen F. Austin is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Southeastern Louisiana lost 82-31 on the road against Oklahoma State on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Southeastern Louisiana’s Ty Brewer has averaged 17.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while Pape Diop has put up 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Lumberjacks, Kevon Harris has averaged 17.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 12.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 33.9 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lumberjacks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lions. Southeastern Louisiana has 43 assists on 73 field goals (58.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Stephen F. Austin has assists on 58 of 97 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 83.9 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks fifth among Division I teams. The Southeastern Louisiana defense has allowed 77.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 268th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.