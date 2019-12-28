SD State, Nebraska Omaha start Summit League play

South Dakota State (9-6, 0-0) vs. Nebraska Omaha (7-8, 0-0) Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Dakota State (9-6, 0-0) vs. Nebraska Omaha (7-8, 0-0)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits Nebraska Omaha as Summit League play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, South Dakota State finished with 14 wins and three losses, while Nebraska Omaha won 15 games and lost four.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Nebraska Omaha’s Matt Pile has averaged 11.9 points and 10.7 rebounds while JT Gibson has put up 13.1 points. For the Jackrabbits, Douglas Wilson has averaged 16.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while Matt Dentlinger has put up 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.TOUGH TO DEFEND DOUGLAS: Across 15 appearances this season, South Dakota State’s Wilson has shot 61.3 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska Omaha is 0-7 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 69.

PERFECT WHEN: South Dakota State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 75.8 percent of its free throws. The Jackrabbits are 4-6 when they shoot below 75.8 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Summit League teams. The Jackrabbits have averaged 20.4 free throws per game.

