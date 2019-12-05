SD squares off against Mount Marty

Mount Marty vs. South Dakota (6-3) Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Mount Marty vs. South Dakota (6-3)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes are set to battle the Lancers of NAIA program Mount Marty. South Dakota lost 75-55 at Washington in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: South Dakota has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Cody Kelley, Triston Simpson and Tyler Peterson have collectively accounted for 84 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Coyotes points over the last five games.TRIFECTAS FOR TYLER: Through nine games, South Dakota’s Tyler Hagedorn has connected on 62.1 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 79.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota went 4-7 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Coyotes scored 63 points per contest across those 11 contests.

