SD squares off against Mayville State

Mayville State vs. South Dakota (8-3)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes are set to battle the Comets of NAIA member Mayville State. South Dakota is coming off a 73-59 win at home against Alabama State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Stanley Umude has averaged 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Coyotes, while Tyler Hagedorn has recorded 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.SOLID SIMON: Simon Ramirez has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota went 4-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Coyotes put up 63 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

